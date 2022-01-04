George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot in Houston, On the Mend

George Floyd's young niece is on the mend after what seems like a targeted attack on family members in his hometown of Houston.

Four-year-old Arianna was struck with a bullet in her torso Saturday while she slept in her bed at home. The bullet was fired by an unidentified suspect, or suspects, who opened fire into her family's house ... according to Houston's ABC13.

She was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery and was stabilized. Arianna's father says she suffered a punctured lung and liver, as well as 3 broken ribs, but she's recovering.

As for who might've done this ... no arrests yet, and cops aren't saying anything about possible culprits -- however, Arianna's family tells ABC13 they know the shooter ... but, for some reason, they believe the incident was "just a coincidence."

Arianna had to be rushed to the hospital. She has a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs. Her father says she’s on the mend but is still in the hospital.



The shooter has not been arrested. https://t.co/koPoxl5n7O — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022 @MycahABC13

Apparently, Arianna had attended some protests last year to honor her slain uncle. She's technically his great-niece ... being the daughter of his niece, Bianca, whose mother is George's sister, LaTonya.