Aaron Rodgers Slams Report Of Planned SB Boycott ... 'Dumbest F***ing Story Ever'
1/7/2022 3:10 PM PT
Aaron Rodgers is going after yet another member of the media ... this time, he eviscerated a Boomer Esiason report that said he was planning to boycott the Super Bowl if the Packers make it.
"Dumbest f***ing story ever," Rodgers said.
Esiason -- a former NFL star who's now an analyst and WFAN radio show host -- went on his morning show Friday and said a trusted source told him Rodgers is planning something diabolical for SB week if Green Bay gets there.
Boomer Esiason received a text from a trusted source which indicates that Aaron Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl, should the Packers make it that far.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8ycIyJzqKN— Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 7, 2022 @BackAftaThis
On the show, Esiason had his co-host read a text in which he claims a source said Rodgers will "threaten the NFL by saying he won't play in the big game or next season if they don't eliminate some of the COVID-related rules."
Esiason claims the text went on to say ... "He's told Jordan Love to be ready ... Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send [Roger] Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation."
Rodgers got word of the report a couple hours after it dropped -- and sent out a tweet with laughing emojis.
“he’s told @jordan3love to be ready” 😂😂😂#directcircle#dumbestfuckingstoryever #fakenews #boycottfakenews #boycottbums #boycottshoes #boycottwaterfalls#boycottAJsmokingcigars #boycottLafleursBrows#boycottGutchies https://t.co/rhuyV2mnIN— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 7, 2022 @AaronRodgers12
"#fakenews," he said. "#boycottfakenews."
Rodgers then played around with Packers' third-string QB Kurt Benkert over the report ... adding, "Were you just mad I only told @jordan3love to be ready and not you?? #grudge #boycottvideogames"
It's the second time this week Rodgers has felt the need to unload on a media member -- he called Hub Arkush "an absolute bum" on Wednesday for the reporter's MVP vote stance.