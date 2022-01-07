Tyler Herro, Jusuf Nurkic Fined $25K ... For On-Court Scuffle

Tyler Herro and Jusuf Nurkic's tussle just cost 'em a chunk of change -- the NBA has fined both players $25,000 for their involvement in an on-court altercation, league officials announced Friday.

It all went down during the 4th quarter of Wednesday night's Heat vs. Blazers game ... when Nurkic set an on-ball screen on Herro, knocking him to the hardwood floor in the process.

A frustrated Herro got up and ran after Jusuf -- shoving him in the back from behind. Nurkic retaliated by swiping at Herro's face with his left hand.

🇺🇸 Tyler Herro and Jusuf Nurkic each fined $25k for their role in this scuffle in Heat @ Blazers



🇮🇹 Tyler Herro e Jusuf Nurkic multati di $25k ciascuno per questa rissa in Portland-Miami di mercoledì #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/FNsUPNY4ZM — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) January 7, 2022 @dchinellato

In video of the incident, you can see right after Nurkic -- the 7-foot, 290-pound center -- hopped over Tyler's body ... and the 6'5" sharpshooter made a direct dash towards the Blazers big man.

Both players were ejected for the scuffle ... and on Friday, the Association handed down more punishment.

"Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation," Byron Spruell, NBA prez of league operations said.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt or injured -- players from both teams and officials were able to diffuse the situation before it could escalate further.