Pete Davidson Performs with Jack Harlow at L.A. Concert

Pete Davidson whipped a crowd into a frenzy Friday night, when he jumped on stage and performed with Jack Harlow!!!

Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson together is my fever dream come true.. pic.twitter.com/lShi4DCSSC — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 (@caroIinahoney) January 8, 2022 @caroIinahoney

Jack was performing at The Novo in L.A. when he invited Kim Kardashian's BF to join him, and Pete didn't miss a beat. They danced around the stage as they performed "SUVs (Black on Black)."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

You hear folks in the crowd saying they can't believe Pete joined Jack. It just underscores how Pete's celebrity has skyrocketed since hooking up with Kim. It's not to say Pete wasn't a celeb before, because he was, but Kim brought the whole thing to another level.