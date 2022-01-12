Ja Morant Apologizes For Mean-Mugging Child In Warriors Jersey During Game

Play video content Memphis Grizzlies / Courtesy of NBA

Ja Morant is as ruthless as he is athletic -- the Grizzlies star savagely mean-mugged a kid in a Warriors jersey during Memphis' game Tuesday night ... but he's at least now apologizing for the cold shoulder.

In the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' game against Golden State ... Morant took over, and hit a huge clutch bucket to extend Memphis' lead.

Ja Morant on the kid with the Steph jersey 😂



"He was disrespectful with that jersey on. We in Memphis. It looked like he wanted to cheer but he had that jersey on. I apologized to him but in that moment, bro, take that jersey off and then dap me up." pic.twitter.com/t5NFzc2jcq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 12, 2022 @Ballislife

As his momentum carried him into the crowd, though, a young kid in a Warriors jersey was hoping to slap hands with the 22-year-old phenom after the sweet layup.

But, Ja paid the youngster no mind -- and instead, appeared to hit him with a death stare!!

"He was disrespectful with that jersey on," Morant said of the interaction in a postgame interview. "We in Memphis. It looked like he wanted to cheer but he had that jersey on."

But, Morant did eventually say he was sorry ... and added that he was hoping to get the kid's information so he could send him some Grizzlies gear to replace the Dubs colors.

sorry im just too 🔒 in ..

on another level 😅 https://t.co/C2y21tIU4T — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 12, 2022 @JaMorant