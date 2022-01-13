Antonio Brown Appears To Deny Hooking Up With OnlyFans Model ... Before Jets Game

Antonio Brown seems to be calling B.S. on the report that he hooked up with an OnlyFans model prior to the Jets game earlier this month.

Brown was doing a recent sitdown interview with Fashion Nova ... when he seemed to shoot down the rumor that he had sex with Ava Louise in his hotel room the night before his meltdown at MetLife Stadium.

During a questionnaire with the former Buccaneers star, the reporter asked, "What's the craziest rumor you've heard about yourself?"

AB didn't take too long to find an answer, saying, "Yeah, I heard something like some OnlyFans girl said, like, she got down with me."

"I'm just saying, like, that was crazy."

If you're unfamiliar, Louise -- a social media star with hundreds of thousands of followers -- said last week that Brown snuck her into Tampa Bay's team hotel in New Jersey the day before the Bucs played the Jets.

Louise said the two had sex, claiming at one point during the interaction, Brown asked her to film it.

Louise said she did not spend the night, and claims she went public with the story because she thinks it all could have played a part in the Brown blowup that happened the following day.

Brown didn't specifically name Louise in his Fashion Nova interview, but he appeared to be talking about the model in his answer nonetheless ... saying, "She ain't got no video, my G. No video."

As we reported, Brown was booted from the Bucs roster after his shirtless exit from MetLife Stadium. He's since said he's regretted at least part of his tantrum, telling paps this week it wasn't professional.