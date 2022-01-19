Fully Naked Malik McDowell Charged At Officer Before Arrest, Video Shows

Play video content Courtesy Ty Jenkins

A completely nude Malik McDowell aggressively charged at an officer before he was arrested on Monday ... hitting the cop with full force -- new video shows.

The clip, recorded by a bystander who was just feet from the altercation in Deerfield Beach, FL, shows McDowell was extremely aggressive before he was taken into custody.

You can see McDowell -- a 6-foot-6, 290-pound Cleveland Browns defensive lineman -- sprinted at full speed toward the officer, eventually making contact with the man's chest.

McDowell then appeared to throw punches at the cop ... before shoving him through a bush. McDowell then seemed to take off.

As we reported, officers in police docs say they eventually used a taser to subdue McDowell -- before arresting him.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cops tell TMZ Sports McDowell was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation before he was ultimately booked into jail on three charges.