Logan And Jake Paul Called Out By AEW Champ Britt Baker, 'I'll Fight You Both!'

... 'Tell Them To Come My Way'

Play video content TMZSports.com

AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker isn't afraid of Jake or Logan Paul ... telling TMZ Sports she's down to fight both brothers -- and she'll take Logan's $1,000,000 Charizard card in the process.

We spoke with the champ this week and asked if she'd ever entertain the thought of fighting either YouTuber-turned-boxer ... assuming they'd step inside the wrestling ring with her.

"Listen, if Logan Paul wants a taste of the DMV, tell him to come my way," Britt said. "Same with Jake Paul. I'll fight you for that million-dollar Charizard card."

BTW -- 30-year-old Baker was with her husband and fellow AEW wrestler Adam Cole when she laid the gauntlet down to the Paul brothers.

Despite Jake's most recent boxing success in KO'ing Tyron Woodley ... Baker wasn't buying into the hype that Jake or Logan could bring their talents to the wrestling world.

Britt even upped the stakes for a potential bout with Logan ... telling him she'll duke it out with him for his prized first edition "Shadowless" Charizard Pokémon card -- which comes with a pretty hefty price tag.