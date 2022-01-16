Logan Paul Knocks $1 Million Off L.A. Mansion Asking Price

Living like Logan Paul has now become slightly cheaper ... TMZ Sports has learned the YouTuber-turned-boxer has knocked $1 million off the asking price of his sick L.A. mansion.

Paul initially put the Encino palace on sale back in November for $8,995,000 ... but this week, he relisted it for $7,995,000.

Expensive, for sure, but it appears to be worth it ... considering what it all comes with. As we reported, it's got 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms ... and has 7,667-square-feet of living space.

It also features a massive yard, swimming pool, wine cellar and a billiards room for entertainment purposes.

Unclear if Logan plans to drop the price further if there are still no takers ... but he still appears to be in good shape to make some profit off the property when it eventually sells. Paul originally bought it for over $6.6 million in 2017.