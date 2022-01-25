Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI on 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

Tiffany Haddish is laughing off her DUI -- well, sorta ... let’s just say she’s taking it in stride.

The comedian gave a little insight into what happened -- from her perspective, anyway -- during an appearance Monday on the ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, to whom she described her Georgia bust with some humor to spare.

Jimmy asked if she was willing to talk about it, and sure enough, Tiffany was ... starting out the story by saying she’d been asking God for a new man in her life. Well, he answered her prayers, it seems, but might’ve overcompensated ... ‘cause TH says she got more than she bargained for.

Instead of one man, Tiff says she was blessed with 4 ... and they were all in uniform -- which got a chuckle out of Fallon and the audience. She then says she’s got a good lawyer and they’re dealing with the sitch now, without elaborating much more about it.

TMZ broke the story ... Tiffany was arrested earlier this month when local residents in Peachtree City reported a driver who’d apparently fallen asleep on the side of the road. Cops eventually tracked down Tiffany’s car, where they eventually got her in cuffs ... suspecting she’d been smoking weed. She was booked for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.