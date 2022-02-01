Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Says Pats Omission From Retirement Note Not Intentional

Play video content TMZSports.com

Take a deep breath Patriot nation -- Tom Brady did not leave you out of his retirement note on purpose, so says his ex-teammate Antowain Smith ... who tells TMZ Sports the G.O.A.T. made an honest omission and still has love for the Pats.

The 44-year-old 7-time Super Bowl champ retired on Tuesday ... and he made sure to thank everyone on his way out the NFL except his former team and its head coach ... which left many Pats fans confused and annoyed.

Smith, though, tells us he thinks it was not done intentionally.

"Personally, myself, I know he has a place in his heart for Patriot nation," said Smith, who won two Super Bowls with Brady in New England. "The moment -- you know, when you speaking in the moment, sometimes you may forget something here or there."

"But, I don't think he did anything intentionally. I know that he feels a way about the Patriots fans, as well as I do."

To his credit, Brady did ultimately end up giving a head nod to the Pats ... writing in an IG story later Tuesday, "Thank you Patriots and Patriot Nation."

"Beyond grateful and love you all."

As for any potential rift between Tom and Bill Belichick, Smith said he doesn't think there's any issue between the two at all. The former running back said he believes the two buried the hatchet when Tampa Bay visited the Patriots in Week 4 of this season.

"After the game was over," Smith said, "they went to the locker room and they had a long conversation."

"They will forever be linked hip and hip and there's nothing else we can do about that."