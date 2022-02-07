Bill Murray Downs Fan's Tequila Shot At Golf Pro-Am, Continues Amazing Tradition
2/7/2022 2:45 PM PT
Bill Murray's at it again ... just two years after he ripped a fan's tequila shot at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- he repeated the feat at the same place this weekend!!!
The hilarious moment -- like the one in Feb. 2020 -- was all captured on video on Saturday ... showing Murray taking a lime wedge and a cup of booze from a fan just before he was set to hit his next shot on a hole.
The footage is laugh-out-loud funny ... you can see Murray grabbed a cup from a woman, shot the tequila no problem, and threw both the container and the lime into the crowd.
The fans loved it -- one yelled, "Let's go! What a boss!" -- and everyone nearby cheered and hollered.
Of course, this is becoming a bit of a tradition for Murray at the famous golf event ... you'll recall, just two years ago, he downed a fan's tequila shot there in epic fashion as well.
Murray isn't known as the world's best celeb golfer -- but he's certainly one of the most fun ... in fact, he hit a no-look putt over the weekend that had everyone cracking up too.
Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022 @PGATOUR
Never change, Bill ... looking forward to the Pro-Am in 2023 with a shot and a lime!