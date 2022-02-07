Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong's 1962 Chevy Stolen, Guitars Too

Billie Joe Armstrong says one of his prized cars and a bunch of band gear were stolen recently, most likely by some real "American Idiots" ... and now we've learned cops are on the case.

My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022 @billiejoe

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that between Friday night and Saturday morning, the suspects entered a commercial business in Costa Mesa, CA. Cops say the vehicle that was stolen was a white, two-door 1962 Chevrolet Nova.

Other than the car, police say the unknown individuals also took two electric guitars and an amp -- quite the haul to walk away with.

Not only did Armstrong ask his followers to help him track down the Chevy, but police are urging anyone with information on this burglary to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department.