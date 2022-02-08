Comedian Heather McDonald Shows Terrifying Video of On-Stage Collapse

Play video content Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald

Here's the moment Heather McDonald suddenly collapsed in the middle of her comedy set ... and the video looks, and sounds, painful.

The comedian just addressed the moment she fainted on stage during a sold-out show in Tempe, AZ ... sharing the video Tuesday on her podcast, "Juicy Scoop."

As you can see, Heather is just finishing up a joke when she collapses to the floor.

Heather says she's still not sure why it happened ... though she says she didn't eat before her weekend set and only drank half a Red Bull and some water. Heather also shot down rumors someone might have spiked her drink.

Play video content @heathermcdonald / Instagram

TMZ broke the story ... Heather fell hard on stage and hit her head, suffering a skull fracture.

Heather says she got a cat scan and a battery of other tests, all of which she says came back totally normal.