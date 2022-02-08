Rashad Evans Says Joe Rogan Is Not Racist

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rashad Evans has known Joe Rogan for many years ... and the UFC legend tells TMZ Sports flat out, the JRE host is NOT racist.

"I know Joe and I know the kind of person Joe is," Evans told us ... "Joe never gave me any kind of feeling or any kind of indication that he's racist."

Of course, Rogan's in hot water as pressure mounts for him to be pulled off Spotify in the wake of an old video that resurfaced showing Joe repeatedly using the n-word.

Joe apologized, saying "It looks f***ing horrible, even to me." However, Rogan also explained the video was edited together without context using 12 years of podcast footage.

Play video content @joerogan / Instagram

Rashad says he is not condoning Rogan's use of the n-word, but says the video isn't indicative of who JR is as a person.

"Not to excuse any of it, but at the same time, when you go back that far I'm sure there could be a compilation of unfavorable things that a lot of people have said that can come back and bite them," Evans says.

FYI, Evans and Rogan go back many years (Rashad was signed by the UFC in 2005). RE was a guest on the JRE pod in February 2020.

In addition to Spotify calling for Rogan's firing ... some have also said the UFC should can the commentator. We asked Rashad ... should the UFC ax Joe?

"I think [the UFC] should stand by Joe Rogan. I don't think those allegations and the compilation, I don't think that speaks to who Joe Rogan is now."

Rashad points out, depending on political affiliation, some people are given a pass in situations ... like President Joe Biden.

"Our president is one they gave a pass to," Evans says.

"There are many things I've heard him say that sounded racist. I've heard him use the n-word in context like how Joe used it. That's completely overlooked, and he was considered to be the savior of people of color."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Switching gears ... we also asked 44-year-old Rashad, who recently beat Gabriel Checco by unanimous decision in Khabib's Eagle FC MMA promotion, about his fighting future.

There's a good chance you haven't seen the last of Suga.