Megan Thee Stallion Performs at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl Fanatics Party

Megan Thee Stallion was in top form Saturday night as she performed along with Doja Cat and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl LVI party in Culver City.

Megan Thee Stallion performing "Realer" at Fanatics' Super Bowl LVI event tonight.

Notably ... Travis Scott was also at the bash.

This may be the best ticket in town for Super Bowl weekend. It's the party that's been building as the marquis celebration.

Most other parties are open if you can buy a ticket. This one's strictly invite-only, but scalpers have found a way to make a buck ... lots of bucks.

As for Megan ... she rocked a leather mini and looked super glam as she entertained the crowd.

Megan and Diplo weren't done with their evening .. they showed up at another soiree in Hollywood at the Sunset Room. She and Diplo performed for the crowd at the Hall of Fame Party.