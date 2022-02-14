Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor Praises Doug Pederson Hire ... 'Sky Is The Limit'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Jaguars' hiring of Doug Pederson just got two thumbs up from legendary Jacksonville running back Fred Taylor, who tells TMZ Sports he loves the move.

The former Jag -- who played 11 seasons in Duval -- said he believes the marriage of Pederson and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence could yield huge results.

"Sky is the limit," Taylor said out in L.A. this week. "We’re hoping that. Everybody in Duval hoping it.”

No matter what, things can't get too much worse for the Jaguars -- because, as Fred noted, last season under Urban Meyer was a disaster.

In fact, Taylor actually called it all a "comedy," saying, "It was a big circus, man. Things was all over the place."

But, Taylor is hopeful Pederson can turn things around ... particularly because of the success he had with the Philadelphia Eagles.

You'll recall, Pederson and Philly actually beat Tom Brady and the Patriots at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Fred, however, did express a desire to see teams hire more Black coaches because "they're more than capable" ... but he said he understands that owners are allowed to make the decisions they deem best for their team.

"The number is the numbers," Taylor said. "I mean, you can’t run from that, and the numbers pretty much show there’s discrimination."