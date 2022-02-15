Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek, Says She Doesn't Want Him To Retire

Play video content TMZSports.com

Is Rob Gronkowski's football career over? If it were up to his girlfriend, it certainly wouldn't be.

TMZ Sports spoke with Camille Kostek in Los Angeles over the weekend ... and she told us straight up she's not ready to see Gronk retire just yet.

"I would love to watch him play football some more," said Kostek, who's been dating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end for years. "He knows that. I tell him."

Kostek, though, said she's not necessarily pushing him to play another season ... explaining she'll support her boyfriend either way.

As for which way the 32-year-old is leaning right now, Kostek said she isn't even sure ... telling us she believes it'll all come down to how he's feeling physically.

"He retired when he wasn't feeling right," Kostek said. "And he came back when he felt good. So, it's really going to be, truly, like a gametime decision."



Gronk -- who is a free agent -- told us just a couple weeks ago that if he had to make a January decision, he would have chosen retirement. But the star football player doesn't have to make the choice for at least another few months.