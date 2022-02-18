Nicki Minaj Gets Dissed by Philly Health Dept. Over COVID Vaccine Comments

Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's swollen testicles are making the rounds on social media once again ... this time resulting in Minaj on the losing end of a pretty hilarious Twitter burn.

It all started with a Nicki tweet on Wednesday that read, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about."

The Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health clearly felt a certain way about the post, replying to Nicki with the 👀 emoji and a screenshot of Nicki's tweet from Sept. 2021 which read, "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

As we reported, Nicki took a TON of heat for the tweet at the time, even Dr. Fauci weighed in on the claim ... saying if it had actually happened, it was a one-off and shouldn't deter people from getting vaccinated.