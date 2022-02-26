Comedian Russell Peters Gets Married, Tons of Celebs Among 300 Guests

Russell Peters Ties Knot in Celeb-Packed Wedding ... With Cedric The Entertainer Officiating!!!

2/26/2022 12:10 AM PT
Russell Peters Wedding Photos
Launch Gallery
Inside The White Wedding Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Comedian Russell Peters tied the knot in a big way ... inviting almost 300 guests, many of them big-time celebs -- including his announcer, first dance singer and officiant.

Russell and his bride, Ali, had their big day at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA ... and the event last Sunday looked like it was a "who's who" from the music, comedy and sports worlds.

CELEBRATION OF LOVE
TMZ.com

For starters, Cedric The Entertainer led through their "I dos" as he conducted the ceremony, and, of course, got a few laughs in the process.

R&B great Deborah Cox sang the bride and groom's first dance song, Chic's Nile Rodgers made a special appearance and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduced Russell and Ali as they entered the reception!

TMZ.com

As for the faces in the crowd celebrating with them -- Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, Melle Mel, and Luenell were all there and having a blast.

One of those "ya had to be there" kind of nights!

TMZ.com

Russell and Ali got married just before sunset on a bluff overlooking the ocean -- a picture-perfect scene -- and the party went late into the night with loads of dancing, food and a retro candy station to keep up everyone's dance floor energy.

Mazel tov!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later