Comedian Russell Peters Gets Married, Tons of Celebs Among 300 Guests

Comedian Russell Peters tied the knot in a big way ... inviting almost 300 guests, many of them big-time celebs -- including his announcer, first dance singer and officiant.

Russell and his bride, Ali, had their big day at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA ... and the event last Sunday looked like it was a "who's who" from the music, comedy and sports worlds.

For starters, Cedric The Entertainer led through their "I dos" as he conducted the ceremony, and, of course, got a few laughs in the process.

R&B great Deborah Cox sang the bride and groom's first dance song, Chic's Nile Rodgers made a special appearance and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduced Russell and Ali as they entered the reception!

As for the faces in the crowd celebrating with them -- Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Scratch, Melle Mel, and Luenell were all there and having a blast.

One of those "ya had to be there" kind of nights!

Russell and Ali got married just before sunset on a bluff overlooking the ocean -- a picture-perfect scene -- and the party went late into the night with loads of dancing, food and a retro candy station to keep up everyone's dance floor energy.