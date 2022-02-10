Cardi B and Offset Tattoo Each Other with Wedding Dates
2/10/2022 3:30 PM PT
Cardi B and Offset are sporting some fresh ink thanks to each other -- grabbing the tattoo gun and getting to work -- all in the name of love, and reality TV.
We've obtained some images showing the two in a tattoo parlor back in December while they shot a segment for Cardi's "Cardi Tries" reality show. Each got a tattoo on their hand, drawn by the other, of the couple's wedding date 9/20/2017.
The cutest part? When Cardi and Offset hold hands, the dates line up.
We're told the original plan was just for Cardi to give Offsett a tattoo ... but he wanted to make it a couple's tat, and she agreed!
It was both Cardi and Offset's first time using a tattoo gun, and sources tell us they learned the art from celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado ... who has previously tattooed Offset and worked as a chaperone for the couple's tattoo session.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the tattoo episode for "Cardi Tries" drops tomorrow at 9 AM PST on Instagram, Messenger or Facebook Watch.