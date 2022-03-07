Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Attend Friend’s Wedding Together

Either Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are going through the most peaceful breakup of all time... or they're still together, going stronger than ever!!

We posted video of the back-to-back NFL MVP officiating star teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding near Santa Barbara ... but it wasn't clear if ex-fiancé/fiancé (who knows anymore) attended the wedding.

But, we now have our answer ... 'cause video from the wedding reception certainly appears to show 38-year-old Rodgers and 30-year-old Woodley chatting as people dance.

Remember, Aaron and Shailene started dating shortly after he split from Danica Patrick in 2020.

Then, Rodgers shocked many people when he announced at the NFL awards show that he was engaged to the star actress.

But, earlier this year, there were reports AR and SW broke up ... with both choosing to focus on their respective careers.

However, after they reportedly broke up, Aaron posted a sappy message about Shailene on his Instagram page.

"thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Then, the couple was seen out in Los Angeles together ... further adding to speculation they were still together or they rekindled the romance after splitting.