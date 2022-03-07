NFL's Derek Wolfe Kills 2,000-Lb. Buffalo, Arrow Through The Heart

Super Bowl champ Derek Wolfe checked a lifelong dream off his bucket list this week ... by hunting down and killing a massive, 2,000-pound buffalo -- and the pics are gnarly.

The 32-year-old Baltimore Ravens defensive end shared images of the aftermath to his Instagram on Sunday ... holding the buffalo's heart in his hand and showing an arrow going right through the organ.

"Took two arrows to bring this 2000lb beast down," Wolfe said of the kill. "1st at 34 yards and the second a perfect heart shot at 67 yards. A childhood dream came true for me."

Wolfe also posted up-close pics of the damage ... and yeah, there's a ton of blood.

Wolfe is usually known for tracking down quarterbacks -- he has 34 sacks on his career -- but did not play in 2021 due to an injury.