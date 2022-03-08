Mexican Soccer Team Hit W/ Year Ban On Fans, Owners Must Sell Team After Riot

Play video content

Queretaro, the Mexican soccer team who played host to one of the craziest brawls in recent sports history, was just hit with severe punishment for Saturday's incident ... and will now have to play games in an empty stadium for a year.

As we previously reported, dozens of people were injured, some severely, after a melee broke out during the Queretato vs. Atlas soccer game at Estadio Corregidora last weekend.

After an investigation, officials in Mexico handed down the punishment on Tuesday ... and they didn't take it easy.

The current Queretaro ownership group has been banned from the league for 5 years ... and the club's previous owners, Grupo Caliente, will lead the charge in finding a new group to purchase the team. If Grupo Caliente can't find a buyer, Liga MX will take over the reins.

On top of the change in ownership, Queretaro will be forced to pay $1.5 million pesos ($70,000) in fines.

The scene was brutal -- fans began fighting in the stands during the match ... and it eventually spilled onto the field, causing the officials to stop the game.