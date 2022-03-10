NFL's Jason Kelce Announces Eagles Return With Epic Beer-Chugging Video

Play video content Twitter / @Eagles

Jason Kelce isn't ready to call it a career just yet -- the Philadelphia Eagles center just announced his return for the 2022 season ... by chugging an ice-cold beer!!

The 34-year-old Super Bowl champ has been mulling retirement for the past few off-seasons ... and many were wondering if this past campaign would be the last time #62 would take the field.

Kelce -- a 4-time first-team All-Pro -- put the rumors to rest on Thursday ... by pouring a brew into a blue plastic cup and downing it before getting to the actual reason behind the vid.

"Go a lot of questions on the air (with WIP-FM in Philadelphia) yesterday about my future," he said. "So, I decided I'd clear it up right now."

"Unfortunately, I've decided to announce I'm retiring from hosting WIP ... but I'm definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles."

"I'm having way too much fun doing that."

The Eagles finished 9-8 last season ... losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2022 playoffs.

Kelce says he's looking forward to another season with Philly ... and has a special message for his teammates.