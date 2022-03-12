Quavo Wants To Play Wesley Snipes In 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot With Jack Harlow

Wants To Play Wesley Snipes In 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot

Quavo's ready to showcase his hoop skills ... telling TMZ Sports that the directors for the reboot of "White Men Can't Jump" starring fellow rapper Jack Harlow need to give him a ring -- 'cause he wants to play the role of Wesley Snipes.

We caught up with the "Bad and Boujee" MC at LAX after it was announced that Jack will be acting in the remake of the film ... and Quavo told us he's dead serious about wanting to be cast in the movie alongside Harlow.

"I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it," Huncho said.

"I need to play Wesley Snipes' role."

The movie -- which was originally released in 1992 -- tells the story of Billy Hoyle played by Woody Harrelson, and Sidney Deane played by Snipes, abandoning their on-court rivalry to team up together and hustle other guys.

The film was wildly popular ... meaning Harlow -- who landed the lead role in his first-ever screen audition -- has big shoes to fill. But, Huncho seems to think the rap star will do well on set.

"Jack Harlow's amazing," Quavo said. "He can do everything."

Of course, Quavo is no stranger to actual ballin' ... he's routinely traded buckets with some of the industry's biggest names -- such as Drake and Justin Bieber.

Huncho has also become a fixture in the NBA's annual All-Star Celebrity Game ... winning MVP honors in 2018 after dropping 19-points in an impressive performance.