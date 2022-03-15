Karl-Anthony Towns Dedicates 60-Point Game To His Mom, 'Greatest Guardian Angel'

Karl-Anthony Towns reached new heights during Monday's 60-point performance ... and the NBA star dedicated the special moment to his late mother.

The Timberwolves center went off against the San Antonio Spurs ... dropping 32 points in just in the 3rd quarter alone, while adding 17 rebounds in the 149-139 victory.

It was an emotional moment for KAT ... not just because of the accomplishment, but Monday also marked the 2-year anniversary of when his parents ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

His mother, Jacqueline, died a month later (April 13, 2020) due to complications from the virus.

KAT reflected on the moment on Twitter ... saying, "Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time."

FYI, Towns' 60 points is the most scored by a player in a single game this season ... and it's an all-time high for the Timberwolves franchise.

KAT continued ... "I say this to say, no matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger. Tough times don't last, tough people do."

"Miss you Momma. This game ... my life ... is for you ♥🕊"

Towns' mom has been honored in many ways -- KAT has Jacqueline's name engraved in the headrests of his Maybach and commissioned special jewelry pieces ... and Kean University's basketball court is named after her.