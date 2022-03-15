NFL's Gus Edwards Claims Diamond Chain Stolen At Gunpoint Outside L.A. Strip Club

NFL running back Gus Edwards says his diamond chain and fancy watch were taken at gunpoint outside of an L.A. strip club back in December -- and now, he's suing the place and its valet service, claiming the heist was all their fault.

The 26-year-old Baltimore Ravens player spelled out the allegations in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, saying he and his friend, Loomis Zayzay, were at Crazy Girls on Dec. 11, 2021 when the robbery went down.

Edwards says he and Zayzay drove their vehicle to the club's valet and paid the $60 fee to leave their ride there. Edwards says the two then entered the venue, and paid another $800 to sit in a private area guarded by security.

But, Edwards says after about an hour, Crazy Girls employees began fighting -- so the two men left. When they went to pick up their car at the valet outside the club, Edwards says five masked men -- each holding a firearm -- got out of a car, confronted them, and demanded their jewelry.

Edwards says he and Zayzay attempted to fend off the robbers -- but, in the suit, the football player says the men eventually ended up taking his $50,000 custom necklace and $25,000 watch. Edwards says Zayzay's $60,000 Audemars Piguet watch was also stolen in the altercation.

Edwards says they obtained video of the incident that showed Crazy Girls security guards made no attempt to intervene in the robbery. Edwards also says the club's head of security told them to call 911.

In the docs, Edwards says cops showed up and took a report, and everyone went home.

But, roughly a week later, Edwards says a person with the username "Johnny Blaze" sent him a message on Instagram, and told him he had been "set up by the valet." Edwards also says "Blaze" told him the jewelry had been taken to a local jewelry business. Edwards claims in his suit the jeweler there "confirmed that someone did try to sell him" Edwards and Zayzay's jewelry, though he declined to purchase it all.

Edwards and Zayzay are now suing the club and the valet service, asking for more than $800,000 in damages.

We reached out to Edwards' attorney, Jason J. Chong, for a statement ... but he declined to comment. We also reached out to Crazy Girls for comment, but so far, no word back yet.