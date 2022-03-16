Joanna Krupa Says Husband in Poland to Help Ukrainians and She May Follow

Play video content TMZ.com

Joanna Krupa has skin in the game over Ukraine seeing how she has roots in neighboring Poland ... which is where her husband has gone to help, and where she'll join as well.

We talked to the model/ex-'Housewives' star Tuesday in Malibu about her send-off message to hubby, Douglas Nunes, who recently flew to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees flee the country as Russia continues to invade.

It sounds like Douglas felt compelled to get over there and lend a hand ... and based on what his wife says ... it seems like his assistance will go a long way, especially for orphaned kids in need of transport and animals in desperate straits.

You can tell this hits home for Joanna, who says she's incredibly proud of her people for stepping up ... by opening their doors to Ukrainians looking for safe haven.

There's also this ... sounds like JK will trade places with her husband soon. She'll wait for Douglas to come back so he can take care of their young daughter.