Russell Westbrook Confronts Heckler For Criticizing Performance, 'Don't Play With Me'

Russell Westbrook had yet another altercation with a heckler this week ... this time, the Lakers star got into it in the street with a guy who simply wants him to play to his full potential.

The video made rounds on social media Friday ... showing a man approach Russell and express his frustrations with #0's slump.

The fan is heard saying things like, "I f*** with you, I just want you to play better" ... and "I bet on you every night."

WATCH: Toronto man records himself talking trash to Russell Westbrook and telling him that he’s “slacking on the court” pic.twitter.com/jVwgIE9dlo — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 18, 2022 @6ixbuzztv

Westbrook is clearly annoyed with the man's advice ... telling the guy he's "not a little kid."

Of course, this has consistently happened all season -- and it got so bad, Westbrook had to plead with fans to stop calling him "Westbrick," as he finds it disrespectful to his family.

Just this week, Russell confronted a heckler for calling him the infamous nickname ... and that interaction was caught on video as well.

The Lakers have been clapping back at trolls in the stands all season -- even having fans ejected for jawing at them during games -- as they continue to fall to the bottom of the Western Conference.