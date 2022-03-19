Paige VanZant Says She's Not Done Fighting MMA After Signing AEW Contract

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paige VanZant -- one of the toughest women on the planet -- is putting everyone in the MMA community on notice ... saying she's not done with fighting, despite signing a wrestling contract with AEW.

TMZ Sports spoke with the 27-year-old former UFC star/host of "TMZ Fight School" on Snapchat ... and she says any talk of her leaving combat sports full-time for wrestling isn't the case.

In fact, she says she has a Bare Knuckle FC bout coming up later this year ... and has other promotions lining up to sign her when her current contract is up.

Paige says she is in awe at some of the offers she received ... calling them "life-changing."

As we previously reported, the Bare Knuckle fighter officially became a professional wrestler this month ... when she inked a deal the same night she surprised AEW fans by appearing at Dynamite.

The world of professional wrestling is a different kind of combat ... and Paige admits the jump from one sport to the other is a lot.

"It's a big difference, but I got plenty of time on my hands," VanZant said. "I like to stay busy. I have pro wrestling training, and then I have training for Bare Knuckle boxing as well."