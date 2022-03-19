Vernon Davis Says Judging FOX's 'Domino Masters' Most Fun He's Ever Had

Play video content TMZSports.com

Vernon Davis continues to win at retirement ... 'cause the former Pro Bowler turned FOX primetime TV show judge tells TMZ Sports he's having an absolute blast on the show!

"Let me tell you, this has been the most fun I've ever had building, creating these structures of dominos, and just learning the entire world of how it works has been nothing but phenomenal. My kids love it, I love it," the 38-year-old retired NFL star says.

Vernon, the 6th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, is a judge on Domino Masters on FOX (Wednesday nights). The show's hosted by Eric Stonestreet ... and it's pretty incredible to see the structures the teams can build in a matter of hours.

They're so impressive, Davis -- who has made a splash in Hollywood since hanging up his pads (he's also in a Morgan Freeman movie) says he literally rushes to the studio to get to work.

"I would wake up in the morning rushing to work, driving really fast to get into the arena to make sure that I can continue to see how they build these structures out of dominos. It's beautiful, most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

In fact, Davis -- who played 14 seasons in the NFL -- likes it so much he's taken up the hobby with his children.