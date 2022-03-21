Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder, Doggface, Makes Rapping Debut With Snoop Dogg

Play video content Space Monkey Entertainment

Doggface, aka Nathan Apodaca, is officially rolling with the big dogs after skating his way to fame ... 'cause dude has made a rapping debut alongside Snoop Dogg!!!

You might remember Doggface as the guy who went viral skateboarding to a Fleetwood Mac classic, "Dreams" back in 2020. Well, now he seems to be on to bigger and better things.

The song -- titled "Low Rider" is Klypso's and it features Snoop Dogg, Doggface and War. The star-studded video features George Lopez, Cheech and Chong, Princess Love and Dr. Miami.

We're told the music vid cost around $300K to produce, with nearly $100K going to Snoop ... and a big chunk of the budget going to production.

Check out the short clip ... we're told the music video was filmed over 4 days, partly at Snoop's compound and the rest at a Burbank studio.

The song is a spin-off of the original (by War), so it makes sense why those celebs were chosen to make a cameo ... you'll recall, Cheech and Chong, played the original "Low Rider" in their iconic flick, "Up in Smoke" ... and the tune is also the theme song for George Lopez's self-titled sitcom, "George Lopez."