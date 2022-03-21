Megan Thee Stallion's Label Countersues Her, Claims She Owes More Albums

Megan Thee Stallion isn't walking away from her record label without a fight -- 1501 Certified Entertainment is suing, claiming her last "album" actually wasn't an album ... and she owes more recordings and a lot of money.

The label's countersuit, filed Monday, calls out Megan for her "Something for Thee Hotties" album release last year. Megan had sued 1501 back in February to declare the record fulfilled her contract.

Not so fast, according to 1501 ... which calls the record nothing more than a compilation of old, previously-released material. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the label says 'Something' is "made up of 21 recordings and includes spoken interlude recordings on which MTS does not appear as well as several previously-released recordings."

As far as any new MTS material on the "album" -- 1501 says there's a mere 29 minutes worth of it, and to them, that's not enough to qualify as an album under her deal.

In the suit, the label says Megan is well aware any album she makes must include at least 12 "new master recordings of studio performances," and they have to be previously unreleased. Most importantly, 1501 says it has to approve all the tracks ... and it claims that didn't happen when Megan put together "Something for Thee Hotties."

Now, 1501 Certified Entertainment wants the judge to declare, once and for all, that 'Something' doesn't count as an album under her contract. If that's the case, she would owe the label 2 more albums.