Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean Islands for Sale for $125 Million

Jeffrey Epstein Private Islands Up For Sale ... Buyers Beware -- Bad Juju???

3/24/2022 9:46 AM PT
Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James Island
Launch Gallery
The Eery Island Launch Gallery
Getty/Alamy

Jeffrey Epstein's private islands are up for sale for $125 million ... but is the land's dark past worth the price of paradise?

The 5.8-mile property, spanning 2 islands with 6 beaches, was put up by Bespoke Real Estate ... complete with a library, movie theater, and even a Japanese bathhouse.

Alamy

Epstein bought the smaller of the two -- Little St. James -- in 1998 for $7.95 million. He added to his portfolio by snagging the neighboring Great St. James for $17.5 mil. He developed the properties until he was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors claim Epstein would take girls -- some as young as 11 -- to the islands, where he and his cronies would sexually assault them.

As you know, Epstein was found hanging in his jail cell in August 2019, which authorities say was a suicide. Since his death, the properties went up for sale, along with his waterfront compound in Palm Beach for $18.5 million, which was later demolished and his townhouse in New York City for $51M.

Alamy

Money from the sale of the islands will go to his estate, which is still facing huge lawsuits.

So the question ...

Epstein's Islands ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later