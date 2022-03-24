Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls On UFC Fighters To Boycott Colby Covington

Khabib Nurmagomedov is hoping Colby Covington gets hit where it hurts -- his bank account -- saying he wants fighters to boycott taking bouts with "Chaos" after he pressed charges against Jorge Masvidal.

The Eagle and his team absolutely despise Colby ... and there was certainly bad blood between the two before his beef with "Gamebred."

Nurmagomedov is now giving his take on the Covington/Masvidal incident in Miami -- and he thinks Colby had it coming after comments he made about Jorge's kids.

"If you are stronger than someone inside the Octagon, it does not mean you can insult his children," Khabib said on Twitter on Thursday morning.

"No one has the right to insult someone's family. Once you have gone down that path, then be ready to back up your words."

As we reported, Colby pressed charges after Jorge allegedly ambushed him in Miami on Monday night ... claiming he was punched twice, resulting in a fractured tooth. He also said his watch was damaged in the scuffle.

Nurmagomedov clearly has an issue with Colby going to police ... and he wants the former interim champ to suffer consequences for it.

"You were attacked by a professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police?"

"I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him."

Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday night and booked on two charges -- aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief.