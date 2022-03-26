'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Completes Teeth Reconstruction

Shaun Weiss, famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" franchise, is smiling like an all-star ... because he's got a permanent fix for all his lost and decayed teeth.

Shaun has finally completed his tooth reconstruction, recently getting his permanent upper implants to finish a process 2 years in the making.

Remember ... Shaun lost most of his teeth and had major decay due to years of drug abuse, culminating in his infamous mug shot, but when he started cleaning himself up he got a dental sponsorship for some new pearly whites.

Dr. Gabe Rosenthal did all the work for free, which typically cost around $100k ... working pro bono after being moved by Shaun's path to sobriety.

While Shaun had some temporary implants installed back in 2020, we're told they were a temporary fix and he didn't feel comfortable speaking and eating with them. Now that he's got his new set of teeth he feels comfortable to perform some of his stand-up, do speaking engagements and interviews in the near future.

Shaun's got plenty of reason to show off his new pearly whites ... he celebrated 2 years of sobriety in January ... and he was so pleased with the work he gave Dr. Rosenthal an autographed 'Mighty Ducks' jersey to display in the dental office.