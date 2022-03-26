Rihanna Shops for Baby Clothes and Shows Off Baby Bump

Play video content BACKGRID

Rihanna is getting ready to welcome her baby to the world, and she's doing it in high style.

RiRi hit up Couture Kids in L.A. Friday, and it looks like the store stayed open specially for her ... she showed up at around 9:45 PM.

She was there with her security detail, casually browsing and picking out stuff for the bambino. Rihanna was flying solo ... without A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was super friendly ... interacting with staff as she shopped. At one point in the video, you see her baby bump on full display. Don't know the due date, but clearly, she's getting ready.

There was a bank of photogs in the window ... and at one point she threw them all a bone with a pose.

As Rihanna left, you hear a fan scream, "You are such a beautiful pregnant woman" and Rihanna responded, "Thank you, mi amora."