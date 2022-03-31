Bobby Wagner Signs $50 Million Deal With Rams After Seahawks Release

Bobby Wagner is on the move, but he's staying close -- the future Hall of Fame linebacker is signing with the Los Angeles Rams after he was released by the Seahawks ... inking a 5-year, $50 million deal to stay in the NFC West.

The deal is massive ... and could end up being worth up to $65 MILLION, according to Adam Schefter.

Wagner was a mainstay in the middle of Seattle's defense ... and was one of the premier faces of the "Legion of Boom" as they went to three NFC Championship games and back-to-back Super Bowls.

Bobby finished his career in Seattle playing in 151 regular season games ... where he accumulated 1383 total tackles, 11 interceptions, and 23.5 sacks.

Last season, Wagner started all 16 games for the 'Hawks and had 170 tackles (93 solo, 77 combined), which was good for second on his team behind teammate Jordyn Brooks.

Bobby was a member of the Seahawks team in 2014 that defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl 48 ... winning the franchise's only championship.

The 31-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler was released to free up cap space for the 'Hawks, who are rebuilding, but he's landed on his feet -- finding a new home with L.A.