Kanye West Spotted Out in Beverly Hills After Backing Out of Coachella

Kanye West No Coachella, No Problem ... Out and About in L.A.

4/4/2022 1:38 PM PT
Kanye West
Backgrid

It's business as usual for Kanye West -- despite dropping out of Coachella -- he's apparently still on his work grind ... stopping by a construction site in L.A.

Ye was spotted in Beverly Hills Monday, just hours after we broke the story that he was no longer going to headline the music festival. For the most part, it appears Kanye's got his head buried in his phone ... perhaps reading fan reactions to his cancelation.

Kanye West
Backgrid

What's interesting ... recent reports suggested Kanye was leaving town to get treatment and better himself after his social media outbursts. However, that just doesn't seem to be true.

Coachella organizers have not yet named Ye's replacement ... Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia are all still scheduled to headline.

Kanye West Performing At Coachella
Launch Gallery
Kanye Performing At Coachella Launch Gallery
Getty

Kanye's had a rough few months, Kim became legally single, and Kanye went on a social media tear against her, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. His attack on Trevor got him suspended from Instagram for 24 hours. Kanye has not posted or spoken publicly since.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later