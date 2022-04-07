Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Brother Found Dead Inside Home

Devastating news for Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ... his older brother was tragically found dead by police on Tuesday inside of a Virginia home.

He was only 23 years old.

Hampton Police say officers responded to a 9:57 AM call on Tuesday about a deceased person at the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive (one hour east of Richmond, VA).

When authorities arrived on scene, they said they found a dead body inside the residence ... as well as evidence of a fire.

Police announced on Wednesday they ID'ed the victim as Jeremiah's brother, Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah. Authorities added they are now investigating the death as a homicide.

22-year-old Jeremiah -- who is currently in Ghana hosting an NFL in Africa football camp -- played football at Bethel High School in Hampton with Joshua.

While Jeremiah ended up going to Notre Dame -- and becoming the Browns' 2nd-round pick in the 2021 draft -- Joshua played three seasons (2016-2018) as a reserve linebacker at William & Mary, where he majored in chemistry.

"Our sympathies are with the Owusu-Koramoah family," the W&M football team said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Joshua's loss will be felt by the many individuals in our athletics program and campus community whose lives he touched with his kindness and caring."

Joshua was a science teacher at Hampton Christian High School, according to his friend Drew Barker, who told the Daily Press he knew something was wrong earlier this week when Joshua stopped responding to his messages.

"It was automatically heartbreaking when he wasn’t answering phone calls, because he was the most punctual, respectful, humble and reliable person I know," Barker said.

"We tried to hold out hope as long as we could. When we found out it was him, it was demoralizing trying to figure out how this happened.”

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing and "there is no additional information to release at this time."