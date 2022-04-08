'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Family Starts Scholarship In His Honor

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'WALKING DEAD' MOSES J. MOSELEY Scholarship Started In His Honor

4/8/2022 12:20 AM PT

The family of "The Walking Dead" star Moses J. Moseley has created the perfect way to honor the actor's legacy by starting a scholarship in his name.

Moses' sister, Teera Kimbro, tells TMZ … the MJM3 Fitness Scholarship came to be after she read the actor's journal after his passing. He had 5 goals written down for the year -- buy a condo, create a cartoon series, go to Germany for his birthday, start a fitness t-shirt brand, and create a scholarship.

She tells us Moses did a survey in college, trying to determine if student debt was a source of depression among college kids ... giving him the idea to create a scholarship and help with students' mental health.

AMC 'The Walking Dead'

After learning about his goal, Teera knew the idea had to live on, which is when the MJM3 fund was created -- the "3" comes from him being the 3rd child in the family.

The scholarship through Bold.org will provide 3 qualifying high school seniors or undergrads with $1,000 each to go towards their tuition. His family knows Moses would be proud that his legacy is making a difference in the world.

As we reported, Moses' body was found in his car back in January, and cops in Georgia started investigating his death as a possible suicide ... the cause of death couldn't be determined, however ... according to his death certificate.

