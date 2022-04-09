Dana White Condemns Masvidal's Alleged Attack On Covington, But Don't Talk About Family!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dana White says he absolutely hated the sight of Jorge Masvidal allegedly attacking Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami ... but he tells TMZ Sports Chaos had it coming when he brought up Gamebred's family.

"Obviously, I don't condone guys getting into fights in the street and I hate everything about it," White tells us.



"But again, this is a business where I'm gonna fight you and there's a certain level of what I believe is man code where you don't talk about people's families, you don't talk bout the kids and you don't talk bout their wives."

White says Covington should've known Masvidal would (allegedly) come for Covington in the streets ... saying that's what happens when people cross the line.

"Especially with a guy like Jorge Masvidal. If you do that to Jorge Masvidal, you better watch yourself when you're coming out of restaurants."

Masvidal was arrested and hit with two felony charges -- aggravated battery with a mask and criminal mischief -- after allegedly punching Covington twice, breaking his tooth in the process.

Masvidal has pled not guilty to the charges ... and is due back in court for a hearing in the case later this month.