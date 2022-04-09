Pete Davidson Will Have to Wait to Appear on Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

Pete Davidson has a lot in the works these days, but his future is set to include reality show appearances as well ... including his GF's brand-spankin' new show.

Cameras were rolling for "The Kardashians" Hulu show Thursday night in Hollywood when Kim, Pete, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kris and more hit Goya Studios for the season 1 premiere. Kim and Pete arrived together ... and their entrance was captured by the show's cams.

What's more, cameras were rolling when Kim and Pete interacted through the night -- including when they got in the car together and left for dinner at Jon & Vinny's.

A Hulu source tells us season 1 has already wrapped and it's in the hands of the streaming giant ... so fans hoping to get a glimpse of Pete on the show will have to wait for season 2 if it gets picked up.

We do know one thing ... Kim will discuss her relationship with Pete in season 1 -- but he won't get any face time.