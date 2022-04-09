Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pete Davidson Will Have to Wait to Appear on Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

Hulu's 'The Kardashians' Pete's Face Time Will Come ... A Little Late to the Game!!!

4/9/2022 1:00 AM PT
Getty

Pete Davidson has a lot in the works these days, but his future is set to include reality show appearances as well ... including his GF's brand-spankin' new show.

Cameras were rolling for "The Kardashians" Hulu show Thursday night in Hollywood when Kim, Pete, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kris and more hit Goya Studios for the season 1 premiere. Kim and Pete arrived together ... and their entrance was captured by the show's cams.

pete davidson kim k
Backgrid

What's more, cameras were rolling when Kim and Pete interacted through the night -- including when they got in the car together and left for dinner at Jon & Vinny's.

A Hulu source tells us season 1 has already wrapped and it's in the hands of the streaming giant ... so fans hoping to get a glimpse of Pete on the show will have to wait for season 2 if it gets picked up.

We do know one thing ... Kim will discuss her relationship with Pete in season 1 -- but he won't get any face time.

'The Kardashians' Take Over Hollywood with Hulu Premiere
Launch Gallery
INSIDE THE BASH Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

As we told you, "The Kardashians" premiere event felt like a full-fledged movie premiere -- closing down several blocks in Hollywood -- with a ton of food, good drinks and a sneak peek of the new season.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later