Tory Lanez Possibly Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion Again, 'TMZ Hip Hop' Breaks it Down

Tory Lanez is flirting with legal disaster by dropping a new song with lyrics someone -- like a judge -- might think refer to Megan Thee Stallion, which is exactly what got him 'cuffed in court recently.

The "TMZ Hip Hop" crew broke down Tory's newly-released single, "Mucky James," and it sounds like the rapper is taking his words right up to the line, at the very least. In one line from the song he raps "I can't lie, temporarily that bitch came and ruined s**t."

Some fans assume he was referring to Megan with the "that bitch" line -- something that could be a second violation of the protective order banning him from communicating with or to MTS.

As we reported, Tory was handcuffed in court last week due to a February tweet the judge saw as direct communication with Meg ... even though he never called her out by name.

His bail was increased to $350K ... which makes ya wonder why he'd even flirt with that kinda violation again.

