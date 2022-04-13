50 Cent Claims Young Buck is Gay in New Homophobic Post

50 Cent is revealing some pretty intense homophobia by attacking Young Buck after the rapper claimed 50 forced him into bankruptcy ... suggesting YB is gay.

Young Buck was on the "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" podcast when he talked about his fallout with 50, blaming the G-Unit honcho for some legal and recording issues.

Clearly, 50 saw the interview, because Wednesday he posted on Instagram with the caption, "Young Buck, Benzino just embrace who you are but don't pat nobody butt when they score a basket 🏀fool. LOL😆Hahaha, Nah 🤔FOR REAL! PUNK."

The caption was accompanied by an old video which allegedly is a recording of "Love & Hip Hop" star Benzino talking about his sexual preferences. Buck isn't in the video, but 50 obviously made the attempt to tie him in.

Turns out Young Buck also addressed his sexuality during his 'It's Tricky' interview ... saying he's a heterosexual man who "loves women" and "loves p****."

