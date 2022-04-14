Phillies Fan Tosses Mets Fan's Phone Onto Field During Wild Altercation At Game

Play video content Twitter/@philly_captain

A Phillies fan had so much beef with a Mets heckler during a game in Philadelphia earlier this week ... he straight-up tossed the dude's phone onto the field in a fit of rage.

The crazy moment was captured on video during the Mets vs. Phillies game on Tuesday night ... after a man in a Pete Alonso jersey started gloating about a play on the field.

In the footage, you can see the guy whipped out his phone and taunted a bunch of Phillies fans in his section.

But, suddenly, a fan in a Bryce Harper jersey had enough of the celebration ... and grabbed the guy's phone and hurled it into the middle of the outfield.

Much of the crowd in the section ate up the entire exchange ... with many cheering on the guy.

In the clip, you can see people rushed in to break up the skirmish, trying to escort the Phillies fan out of the area before things escalated further.

The Mets fan, meanwhile, ended up getting into a shoving match with another fan wearing a Phillies jersey, and got pushed so hard, he almost fell over several seats.

A stadium staffer finally came into the section to restore the peace ... and the tussle ended without any further significant fireworks.