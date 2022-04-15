Angela Simmons Speaks In Court Before Ex-Fiance's Killer Gets Life In Prison

The man convicted of murdering Angela Simmons' ex-fiance has been sentenced to life in prison ... and she gave an emotional speech to the court just before the sentencing.

Angela spoke about the 5-year-old son she and the late Sutton Tennyson had together, saying he constantly asks her when his dad will come back.

She told the judge she cried all the time, knowing how excited Sutton was about raising their kid ... adding her son will forever wonder what it would be like to grow up with a dad.

Angela says Sutton's gone but never forgotten, and his son -- who shares his first name -- will carry his legacy.

Michael Williams was sentenced to life for murder, as well as an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He'll be eligible for parole after serving a minimum 30 years behind bars.

As we reported, cops found Angela's fiancé dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds back in 2018. Police say he was talking in the driveway with another man when the conversation got heated and he was shot.