Rapper Bankroll Freddie Busted for Drug & Firearms Possession

Bankroll Freddie got himself in a pinch Thursday night when cops pulled him over for speeding, but ended up busting him on a slew of other charges.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office jail records show the Quality Control MC -- whose real name is Freddie Gladney — was booked for resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding.

Arkansas State Police says they pulled over 27-year-old Freddie on an interstate 55, and during the stop officers allegedly found guns and narcotics in his pick-up truck.

We're told he's being held on $2,870 bond and, for some reason, he's now in FBI custody.

Bankroll Freddie had just released his latest single, "Pickin' Sides," last week, and it features Icewear Vezzo.