Rapper Bankroll Freddie Busted for Drug & Firearms Possession
4/15/2022 12:47 PM PT
Bankroll Freddie got himself in a pinch Thursday night when cops pulled him over for speeding, but ended up busting him on a slew of other charges.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office jail records show the Quality Control MC -- whose real name is Freddie Gladney — was booked for resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding.
Arkansas State Police says they pulled over 27-year-old Freddie on an interstate 55, and during the stop officers allegedly found guns and narcotics in his pick-up truck.
We're told he's being held on $2,870 bond and, for some reason, he's now in FBI custody.
Bankroll Freddie had just released his latest single, "Pickin' Sides," last week, and it features Icewear Vezzo.
He's been buzzing on the trap rap scene since the release of his 2021 album, "Big Bank" in April 2021 via Quality Control and Motown Records. That record sported heavy-hitter collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, EST Gee and the late Young Dolph.