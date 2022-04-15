Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued for $2 Million, Allegedly Bailed on Concerts

Tekashi 6ix9ine's bragging he's back on the music scene, and flashing tons of cash ... but he's also gonna be back in court, because a streaming service claims he ripped them off and bailed on 2 concerts.

Tekashi's been hit with a lawsuit for $2 million, filed by Streamusic -- an app that streams live shows, and says they'd arranged for 6ix9ine to perform 2 shows in Hollywood in December 2021 ... both of which the company would stream live.

In docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Streamusic says it paid Tekashi $150,000 to play the shows, and promote the gigs on his Instagram. The company says the rapper went silent in early December when they tried to get him to create the IG promos ... and ultimately, he blew off both scheduled concerts.

According to the suit, Tekashi finally resurfaced in January and they made a new deal ... rescheduling the concerts for later that month. You know where this is going, right?

Streamusic says 6ix9ine went MIA again ... ignoring 7 letters they'd sent trying to get him to fulfill the contract, and he never performed.

Play video content

The company's gotta be very interested in a video Tekashi posted late Thursday. He just so happens to be counting out about $2 mil in cash in his driveway, and bragging about his lifestyle.

The video's most likely intended to be a jab at his rap rival Fivio Foreign -- they've been beefing about who's the real "King of New York" -- but Streamusic's gotta see it and think that's our cash!!!